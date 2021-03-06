New and essential program is coming soon to Western Dakota Tech

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Starting in the Fall, Western Dakota Tech will introduce a new and unique program on campus, Meat Processing.

Wall Meats, a local Meat Processing Plant in Western South Dakota, works day in and day out to provide meals for our tables.

“Food and food processing is important as we have heard and witnessed through COVID how important that is to supply our customers fresh protein and affordable protein,” Charfauros said.

Co-owner of Wall Meats, Ken Charfaurous, says it usually takes years for someone to become a butcher. However, with WDT’s partnership that could change.

“And it’ll still take a while to get to that point but there’s steps now that we are putting in place to get there with knowledge prior to what it was before,” Charfauros said.

“We’ve realized because of the pandemic that there is a real problem with ranchers being able to get cattle to people’s tables, in an edible format. So the big breakdown with the supply chain during the pandemic really brought to light the problems that we have with the local meat processing and meat cutting professionals,” Ann Bolman, President of WDT, said.

The new Meat Processing Program will start here at Western Dakota Tech under the direction of the Farm and Ranch Management.

Kaden Eisenbraun will help run the program which he says will have a lot of great benefits.

“So this program is going to be set up so that students are getting the hands-on technical portions of the meat cutting industry as well as the agriculture industry. But they are also getting the educational side of things in the classroom to understand how to operate a business,” Kaden Eisenbraun, Farm & Ranch Management Director, said.

Not only will students be able to learn meat processing but have the knowledge to run a business of their own someday.

Wall Meats will provide space at its facility where students can learn the meat cutting and processing “hands-on” courses.