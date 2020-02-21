New airport terminal planned for Watertown

Marc Venekamp and his wife Brittany are taking off from the Watertown Regional Airport.

“We’re going to Nashville today,” Traveler Marc Venekamp said.

But the days of departing from the current terminal are numbered.

That’s because a new one is being planned.

“The facility we have now is too small for the amount of passengers that come and go through our airport. There’s often not enough room for people to sit,” Watertown Mayor Sarah Caron said.

The new terminal will be about two and a half times the size of the current facility, and located on the main road coming into the airport.

“We’re going to have a restaurant in house for both landside and airside passengers. We’re going to have two gates and a jet bridge,” Watertown Regional Airport Manager Todd Syhre said.

The airport manager hopes to see the new terminal finished by December of 2021.

“It’s full steam ahead,” Syhre said.

That means travelers like the Venekamps have something big to look forward to as they plan future vacations.

“For people that live a little more north they can just go to Watertown rather than Sioux Falls, have different options,” Venekamp said.

The project is expected to cost more than $20 million.

A majority of the project would be federally funded, with the city and the state pitching in the rest.

The planned terminal comes as the Watertown Regional Airport is experiencing what Shyre calls “exponential growth.”

