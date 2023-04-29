SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Brigadier General Mark Morrell will serve as the next Adjutant General of the South Dakota National Guard. This comes as Major General Jeff Marlette plans to retire.

Currently, General Morrell is the Deputy Chief of Staff at the National Guard State Headquarters. General Morrell entered the Air Force in 1999 as a graduate of SDSU. He served on Active Duty for 12 years before transitioning home to the South Dakota Air National Guard.

The change of command will take place on August 5 in Rapid City.