New Additions To Christmas At The Western Mall

Sioux Falls, S.D. - It feels like it outside but it's not quite time for the holidays. However, preparations are underway for a winter favorite in Sioux Falls!

Christmas at the Western Mall is almost ready for visitors. We stopped by the mall to find out what's new this year!

This extravagant light show wasn't always so impressive. Christmas at the Western Mall had humble beginnings, starting out in Joseph Noe's front yard in 2006.

Now, it's a major fundraiser for Make a Wish South Dakota.

"Well I mean obviously it's a good feeling. It's the Make a Wish fundraiser that makes it very rewarding. Just personally it's neat to have taken something from concept all those years ago and then still have it popular and draw lots of crowds," said Noe.

The light show will have an extra song this year, to add more magic to the spectacle.

You'll also find some more entertainment when you show up at the mall.

"We have special characters that are going to be appearing during especially some of those weekend nights. Just interacting with the kids. There will be photo opportunities," said Sue Salter, President and CEO of Make a Wish South Dakota.

"So even for people who have come out and seen it in the past, and might look at it and go, 'Well I've already been there'. Well, no you really haven't because that's only one aspect of everything that's going to be going on to keep people engaged and entertained this year," said Noe.

While it's not a requirement to enjoy the festivities, there will be places to drop off donations for Make A Wish. Last year the organization granted 80 wishes to kids in South Dakota.

"We hope that if they're moved to do so and they open up their pocket books and contribute to Make A Wish with their dollars, that will help us grant even more wishes to children across the state," said Salter.

Christmas at the Western Mall begins on Thanksgiving Day. It will be every night from 5:30 to 9:30 until New Years Day.

You can find a list of characters and updates at the Christmas at the Western Mall Facebook page.