SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — One of Sioux Falls’ busiest streets is getting even more traffic thanks to a long list of new stores and restaurants coming to town.

The latest additions to the new Empire Place development in tonight’s Your Money Matters.

“Lots of people come shopping at the Empire Mall,” Taichi Bubble Tea owner Mia Weng said.

But over the past two years, customers have also flocked to 41st Street for the many new options at the Empire Place development.

“There’s tons of traffic, lots of cars in and out of here every day, and some very good neighbors that bring in lots of people,” Smoothie King Sioux Falls Franchisee Angie Nearman-Hackett said.

Now the final buildings in the development are filling up with more new tenants.

“In China, everyone drink milk tea, ramen, noodles, poke bowls, all are more popular in younger people,’ Weng said.

Taichi Bubble Tea opened last month in Empire Place and already has a fan following.

“It got really busy, lots of people coming in saying I had a friend recommend this to me,” Taichi employee Abby Buskohl said. “Lots of people saying this is the best ramen we’ve ever had in town.”

Next door another new dining option opened in late June.

“We are just trying Smoothie King,” one Sioux Falls customer said.

A local family decided to bring the new national smoothie franchise to Sioux Falls for the first time.

“My son travels for hockey so we would go out of town and we’d visit Smoothie Kings out of town. I like the fact that it’s a healthier option,” Nearman-Hackett said.

These two new restaurants will soon be joined by another Korean BBQ restaurant and drybar hair styling salon, another national brand coming to town for the first time.

“I feel like it’s good to try different things, its such a small town, we need some excitement,” Sioux Falls customer Allie Christiansen said.

All of these new options help to make Empire Place one of the busiest destinations in the city.

“You can walk from store to store, park and just hang out,” Buskohl said. “We have so many great options in this little area, you can go to a pizza place, get your nails done, get a cookie, its great.”

Drybar and the Korean BBQ restaurant are still under construction but plan to open this fall. There are still a few storefronts left to lease in the newest Empire Place buildings, so expect more announcements coming soon.