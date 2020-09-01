New addition to Minnehaha County jail adds 320 beds

Inmates started moving into Minnehaha County’s new jail over the weekend.

The move is happening in phases with upgrades also taking place in the existing jail. And the facility is coming in at least $1 million under budget. Money that will be used for other improvements.

“It looks like we’ll end up with enough money to pay for about half of the chillers which is a huge win for the county,” Minnehaha County commissioner chairman Jean Bender said.

The new addition add 320 beds to the Minnehaha County jail.