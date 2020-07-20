New $6 million indoor facility at Thunder Road nearing completion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thunder Road in Sioux Falls is putting the finishing touches on a multi-million dollar expansion.

This new $6 million, 29,000 square foot indoor facility will allow the entertainement venue to stay open all year round. From several bowling options to laser tag, a 7D theater and more, there will be plenty to keep you busy. There are also two new restaurant concepts inside the building. The development is a bright spot during what has been a tough few months of business during the pandemic.

“That was tough to be able to not have that spring with us but then we opened up. It was a real slow start but we’ve shown a lot of support for the community. A nice outdoor activity and we’ve been able to have safe activities and have no issues. Since mid-June we’ve been going strong,” Friez said.

The new facility should be open in early to mid-August.