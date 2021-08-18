Neil McCoy and Walker Hayes performing in Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Work is nearing completion for the Stoney Point Condominiums on Lake Kampeska in Watertown. The Marina is all complete and to celebrate the development is hosting a free concert this Saturday.

The concert will feature Walker Hayes and Neil McCoy. Hayes is currently the number 1 selling artist on iTunes.

“They actually perform from shore but the only way to watch the band is from your boat. We have a bunch of sponsors who stepped up and made it so nobody has to pay. It’s to get people out, the weekend before school starts and gives them one last time with their families,” developer Mike Lawrence said.

The End of Summer Summerfest runs from 12:30 to 6:30 on Saturday.