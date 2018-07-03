Local News

Neighbors Share What They Want To See Happen With Badlands Motor Speedway

By:

Posted: Jul 02, 2018 10:10 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 02, 2018 10:10 PM CDT

With a hearing scheduled for July 23, KELOLAND could soon find out what's going to happen with Badlands Motor Speedway in Brandon. 

As we reported last month, Badlands owner Chuck Brennan canceled a public auction. This was after a letter from the county said the track doesn't comply with zoning laws. He's now appealing that decision, and the Speedway's website says that the auction is back on, now scheduled for September 15 at 3:00 p.m. So what do the speedway's neighbors want?  

To the north of the racetrack, Dave Lien wants a name adjustment.

"For first thing, I want to see the name changed back to Huset's. It never should have been changed in the first place because 99 percent of the people know it as Huset's Speedway," Lien said.

Lien wants to see races here. Never mind the noise, which he says he likes just fine.

"I would like to see it get back to racing. That's my personal feeling, and sad part about it is, lot of people complain about noise, well, noise to them is music to me,"  Lien said.

To the south of the racetrack, Randy and Lisa Verdoorn want racing to return here as well.

"I'd like to see the racetrack reopen. I mean, we don't mind the traffic," Randy Verdoorn said.

He's thinking about dollars and cents, too.

"It's great revenue for the county. It's great revenue for Brandon. I mean people stop and buy drinks and food and such is that, and I think it's a good thing," Randy Verdoorn said.

"I think it'd be great for the community again for the racetrack to get going," Lisa Verdoorn said.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND

Holiday Vacations Blue Danube River Cruise
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Holiday Vacations Blue Danube River Cruise

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates