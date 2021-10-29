Neighbors share thoughts on Sioux Falls neighborhood that saw shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Events in a central Sioux Falls neighborhood this week left three people hospitalized with stab wounds and one person dead from law enforcement gunfire.

The home at the center of the investigation is just east of the Great Plains Zoo, not far from West 12th Street and South Kiwanis Avenue: an area that overall sees a lot of traffic.

Josh Semmler wasn’t home when the SWAT team swarmed his neighborhood.

“I was actually at work at the time, and I had a coworker, he said that there was a shooting on 13th and Garfield, and I said, wait a second, that’s kind of familiar, and then we kind of looked at the picture, and I was like, oh goodness that’s right in my front yard,” Semmler said.

Trenton Bechler lives in the neighborhood, too. He was home as the situation unfolded.

“They definitely talked to him for over an hour and then all of a sudden he just started coming out and running and charging with a knife like it was reported,” Bechler said.

That’s when 52-year-old Elwood Dwyer, Jr. was shot and killed by law enforcement. One day later, the crime tape is down and the investigation continues, but neighbors tell KELOLAND News they still feel safe.

“I still do for sure,” Bechler said. “I definitely feel like this doesn’t impact us living. It’s just an unfortunate incident that has happened.”

“It was very, kind of scary and kind of shocking,” Semmler said. “I mean, something you really wouldn’t think in your own neighborhood.”

Lt. Terrance Matia with the Sioux Falls Police Department said on Friday morning that the six-year-old stabbing victim was walking and talking and the 33-year-old stabbing victim was in critical condition. But Matia said that for the 70-year-old stabbing victim, “it’s not looking good.”