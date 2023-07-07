SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — People in the Whittier neighborhood of northeast Sioux Falls say they’re saddened, but not surprised, by the gruesome homicide at an apartment located at 3rd and Cliff.

The decomposing body of 63-year-old Nigussie Bulti was found Wednesday stuffed inside a garment bag. Police said Friday he had been there within a week’s time.

Suspect Morning Star Jewett is charged with aggravated assault, but police also say more charges may be filed in the case.

Despite the arrest, some people who live near the crime scene say they’re afraid for their safety.

A homicide just down the block is too close to home for Whittier residents like John Spoonemore.

“They need to get rid of that place over there. Nothing but trouble, you know,” Spoonemore said.

Neighbors say police are a constant presence at the apartment building.

“About every other day, it seems like,” Spoonemore said.

Spoonemore says he avoids walking past it.

“It’s just kind of spooky, especially in the evening or dark time, I don’t even like to go by there,” Spoonemore said

Spoonemore says he caught glimpses of the victim but never got to know him well.

“I just seen him there, you know, we was kind of quiet, you know,” Spoonemore said.

Neighbors struggle to find explanations for such a grisly killing where the victim is stuffed into a garment bag.

“There’s violence and things of this nature and alcohol, there’s drugs, there’s substance abuse, there’s maybe even a certain love-line that’s been crossed and people get their feelings hurt. Everybody… it hurts the neighborhood. It hurts,” Aaron Baker said.

People here say the homicide is a wakeup call for everyone in their neighborhood to keep an eye on one another.

“We seen how the neighborhoods are. And we are praying for this country, we are praying for this city, too. And I think everyone here needs more love and help each other,” Juana Vicente said.

A neighborhood pulling together, in the aftermath of a violent tragedy.

Spoonemore says he thought the apartment would become a safer place for the neighborhood after some problem tenants left. But he says that’s not been the case.