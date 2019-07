CANISTOTA, S.D. (KELO) — Crews in Canistota are still busy cleaning up from Saturday’s severe thunderstorms.

Wind speeds reached more than 70 mph in some areas and caused plenty of damage throughout southeastern KELOLAND. In Canistota, the grain elevator suffered extensive damage. The City of Canistota has been offering free access for trees and other storm damage.

KELOLAND’s Sarah McDoland has been in the McCook County town Monday and will have more coverage on-air and online on KELOLAND News.

Cleanup efforts are still taking place Monday in Canistota after a storm went through Saturday. This video shows all the trees that have been cleaned up throughout town. Posted by KELO Sarah McDonald on Monday, July 22, 2019

