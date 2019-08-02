Neighbors grieve death of Brookings toddler

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re learning disturbing new details about the death of a little girl in Brookings. Investigators say the 3-year-old was neglected of food and water. An autopsy shows she died of malnutrition and dehydration.

The toddler was under the care of her aunt, 25-year-old Renae Fayant and her husband 27-year-old Robert Price. A grand jury Friday indicted the couple for second-degree murder in connection with the girl’s death.

People in Brookings are grieving while wondering how a tragedy like this could occur.

Home where the child died | KELOLAND News

Inside a rental home, just a block from the SDSU campus, police responding to a 911 call Wednesday made the grim discovery.

“The two defendants, Miss Fayant and her husband, Mr. Price, had confined the child to a small area of the home and deprived her of food and water for an extended period of time. Human and animal feces were found throughout the home and within the immediate area of where the child was found,” Brookings County State’s Attorney Dan Nelson said.

Investigators say the little girl had been living with Renae Fayant and Robert Price for the last two years. Police arrested the couple on Thursday.

“This is such a heart-wrenching case because it involves such an innocent, helpless victim. Throughout this investigation, I wondered how this could happen and how could this go on for so long. I want to encourage everyone to say something if you see something,” Brookings Police Chief Dave Erickson said.

Fayant and Price rented the home from Kyra Wurm, who lives across the street.

“They have been kind to us and fair and all those things, so yeah, we’re grieving with them because I know it’s heartbreaking for them as well,” Wurm said.

As the community grieves, neighbors hope the child’s death will raise awareness that even in a college town like Brookings, where people come and go, it’s important to establish relationships with those next-door.

“There’s lots of rentals out here and there’s lots of people in and out and so there tends to be less neighborly interactions in this neighborhood and so I hope it causes people to just reach out to their neighbors and know who they are and even if it’s a little bit nosy knock on that door and say hello and offer help,” Wurm said.

Fayant and Price are being held in the Brookings County Jail on $100-thousand cash-only bond. They’ll make their first court appearance Monday morning.