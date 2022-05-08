SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some neighborhoods in central Sioux Falls are opening up a conversation about the future of a nearby green space.

The land in question used to be home to Lincoln Elementary School and is currently owned by the Sioux Falls School District.

The green space near 9th and Grange is a place for Hannah Motz’s kids to play.

The Sioux Falls mother lives in the Cathedral neighborhood.

“It’s a pretty dense neighborhood, so there’s not a lot of spaces for the kids to just run and play and they need that,” Cathedral neighborhood resident Hannah Motz said.

Lura Roti also lives in the area, and calls the green space “beloved.”

“Neighbors use this space a lot for a community garden, to run and play, to walk dogs,” Cathedral neighborhood residents Lura Roti said.

But Roti says some are concerned that the land could be developed someday.

“We just do not want to lose this green space because it’s the only safe green space for our children to walk to,” Roti said.

Roti says a survey of more than 100 people living in the Pettigrew and Cathedral Neighborhoods revealed a majority were in support of green space.

“Some of the feedback that we’ve gotten is neighbors would love to see a playground, other neighbors would love to see basketball courts, they’d like to see the community garden expanded,” Roti said.

“It’s important, primarily, for our kids that they have space where they can run and be safe and that we have a space that we can walk to safely and kids can just play,” Motz said.

The two neighborhoods will meet Monday, May 9th at 7:30 PM at the downtown Central Church to share their hopes for the future of the space.

The school district says there are no specific plans for the site at this point.

Any recommendations for changes in ownership or use would be considered and approved by the school board.

Representatives from the City of Sioux Falls and the Sioux Falls School District will be at the meeting.