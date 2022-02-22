SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Kids living near Hayward Elementary in Sioux Falls have a lot to look forward to in the coming year.

The city will be making vast improvements to its neighborhood park starting this spring, but it’s not the only one chipping in.

It may be cold and snowy today, but the forecast for this park looks promising.

“This is an area of town that really has a need, I think, for more opportunities for kids in that neighborhood,” Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Director Don Kearney said.

The two million dollars worth of improvements the city will be making include a spray park, new playground equipment, and even a dog park.

“The dog park that’s going to be put in, neighbors are going to start to talk to neighbors and they might not even know their names, but they’ll know the dog’s names,” Promising Futures Fund director Steve Hildebrand said.

Hildebrand says his non-profit organization along with Leadership Sioux Falls donated over $150,000 because they saw the need and worked with the city to make this happen.

“It’s in a very underserved neighborhood, there weren’t other parks available to the kids in the school or the neighborhood itself, so we really went to bat for that neighborhood and approached the city and said can we take a hard look at doing some serious park improvements because every neighborhood should have it,” Hildebrand said.

“These kids don’t have access to pools and spray parks in that area and all of a sudden you’re going to see hundreds of kids on a nice day coming out and utilizing that park and that’s what being a kid is all about,” Hildebrand said.

The city will begin taking bids on the project this week and construction will start this spring. They hope to have it all completed by late summer.