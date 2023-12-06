SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Sioux Falls is now accepting applications for the 2024 Neighborhood Grant Program.
The grant program provides annual funding to neighborhoods registered with the City to complete non-capital projects.
These could enhance a neighborhood’s livability and involvement, promote a strong sense of community, and benefit the whole neighborhood.
Grant awards can range from $500 to $13,000, depending on the applications and project needs.
To apply for a grant, click here.