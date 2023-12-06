SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Sioux Falls is now accepting applications for the 2024 Neighborhood Grant Program.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The grant program provides annual funding to neighborhoods registered with the City to complete non-capital projects.

These could enhance a neighborhood’s livability and involvement, promote a strong sense of community, and benefit the whole neighborhood.

Grant awards can range from $500 to $13,000, depending on the applications and project needs.

To apply for a grant, click here.