RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Residents in a Rapid City neighborhood were evacuated from their homes following an early morning explosion Friday.

Rapid City Police posted a live video from the scene to Facebook.

In it, a division chief for the Rapid City Fire Department says crews were called to the 1400 block of Degeest Drive around 4 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters arriving on the scene found fire on the main level of the home.

Rapid City Police say this is part of a crash involving significant speeds. Crews could be seen working in the rubble.

Officials ask people to avoid the area.