SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An investigation is underway following a deadly fire in central Sioux Falls.

According to a news release from the City, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to the fire just west of Minnesota Avenue at around 3:30 Monday morning. The building on Ninth Street where the fire happened was home to multiple people and is located less than two blocks from the fire station downtown.

Sioux Garnier-Stanley lives on the third floor of the building, and she was at home at the time of the fire.

“I was having trouble sleeping, and I was just making a midnight snack, and at first when I heard a fire alarm going off, I thought, ‘Well, I’m not burning my food,'” Garnier-Stanley said.

But that wasn’t the only alarm.

“I heard a second fire alarm go off and realized they were downstairs, and I figured with two of them, it’s not just somebody cooking,” Garnier-Stanley said. “So I started walking towards my door when I smelled smoke.”

She was able to get out safely, but one of her neighbors did not.

“He was a really sweet guy,” Garnier-Stanley said. “The whole building watched out for him. He was older, and he had had some sort of injury in the past that made him have a little trouble.”

The victim’s name has not been released. Garnier-Stanley says her apartment has soot everywhere as well as smoke damage. But the people there have her praise.

“These are really grade A neighbors, and it’s an excellent landlord that we have,” Garnier-Stanley said. “He’s been very responsive to any of our calls, taking care of us as best he can.”

According to the City of Sioux Falls, six fire trucks and 30 firefighters responded to the fire.