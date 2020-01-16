Neighbor helps raise money for Sioux Falls family affected by fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Sioux Falls family is left without a place to live after the home they lived in along on North Highland Avenue caught fire. It happened a week ago. Now a neighbor is helping get them back on their feet.

Tatum Nordstrom has three kids, but only her and her 3-year-old daughter, Bailee were home when the fire started. They made it out safely.

“It just happened so quickly that I turned and I looked at the patio and it was black from the smoke and I knew she was in there so I whipped open the patio door and screamed for her and just went crawling right in after her,” lives in home, Tatum Nordstrom said.

Their neighbor Dave Kott was home when the fire started.

“I was very thankful to see them both come out the back because I knew they were home,” neighbor Dave Kott said.

The fire left a devastating impact on the family.

“The lower part that’s got the worst, that was her and I’s bedroom, and all of our stuff was down there, but my two oldest girls stuff was upstairs and got smoke damage,” Nordstrom said.

That’s why Kott wants to help the family out. He helped to start a fund at First National Bank.

“It’s a fund to help them get on their feet, they have no house,” Kott said.

Giving hope to this family.

“These kids need it, it’s a bad deal, it’s the wintertime and I think they will get back on their feet, but is just going to take awhile,” Kott said.

Two cats and a dog died in the fire.

To donate, just call the First National Bank on Benson Road in Sioux Falls. The fund is called the “Nordstrom Family Benefit.”