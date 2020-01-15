Neighbor helping raise money for family affected by a fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls family needs your help after a fire started at their home last week.

The fire started Wednesday afternoon. Two people were inside and were able to get out. Tatum Nordstrom lived in the home with her three daughters.

Now a neighbor is helping the family out. He started a fund you can donate to at the First National Bank on Benson Road, called the “Nordstrom Family Benefit.”

To donate, all you have to do is call the bank. Coming up Wednesday on KELOLAND News, we will hear more from the family and neighbor.