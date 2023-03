CUSTER, S.D. (KELO) — First Responders in Custer County are thanking a neighbor for helping with a rescue Monday.

Custer County Search & Rescue says they were called to help an ambulance north of town.

Officials say the patient’s driveway was blocked by 3-foot drifts.

A neighbor was able to plow most of the heavy snow so search & rescue could take their UTV up to the house and bring the patient back to the ambulance.