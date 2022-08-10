SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are searching for a person connected to Tuesday night’s deadly officer-involved shooting.

The incident started when authorities pulled over a car near the Burger King on West 12th Street. That’s when police say three passengers ran out of the car, with one of them firing at officers. Law enforcement returned fire, killing the shooter.

Tanner Michael Turkey

Investigators are now looking for Tanner Michael Turkey who was the driver.

The shooting has rattled people in the neighborhood, as they try to get back to business as usual.

Mike Buus was working inside his West 12th Street repair shop when he heard the exchange of gunfire.

“I thought it was fireworks to start with. But when I walked out here and seen that it wasn’t fireworks, I could see guns shooting and people running, all kinds of stuff,” Buus said.

Buss’s business is just a half-block from the Burger King where the shots between the suspect and law enforcement rang out.

“I’m guessing 25-30, there was a lot of shots,” Buus said.

You can still see bullet holes on the back wall of the Burger King. The restaurant manager tells me that, fortunately, the bullets didn’t pass through the wall and into the restaurant.

Police aren’t confirming whether any buildings were struck. They say that information will come out in the DCI investigation. What matters most at this time is that no one else was shot.

“We don’t want to get in shootouts in the streets of Sioux Falls. It’s tragic anytime a life is lost, but we were lucky yesterday that no innocent people were hit and no officers were hit,” Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum said.

Buus says his neighborhood isn’t the safe place it used to be. Yet, he’ll still keep busy repairing equipment inside his shop, ever mindful of the shootout that unfolded so close by.

“Scary. Really scary,” Buus said.

A police officer and Minnehaha County sheriff’s deputy are on administrative leave, which is standard policy following officer-involved shootings.