Need a vacation? Tuesday is national ‘Plan For Vacation Day’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re dreaming of warmer destinations, Tuesday is National Plan For Vacation Day.

Each year, on the last Tuesday of January, the U.S. Travel Association encourages Americans to plan their time off… and for good reason.

“About 77% of employees in America say that a vacation is best for them for job satisfaction and to not burn out,” said Teri Schmidt, Experience Sioux Falls Executive Director.

We’ll hear why Sioux Falls was a popular destination in 2021, tonight on KELOLAND News.

