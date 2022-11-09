(KCAU) — South Dakotan vehicle owners may find themselves waiting a long time for printed titles from the Motor Vehicle Division.

According to a release from the South Dakota Department of Revenue, the Motor Vehicle Division will no longer be printing paper titles due to “paper supply issues.”

The release notes that the paper used for titles has built-in security features to prevent fraud, and it’s estimated that the printing will likely resume sometime in February 2023.

Requests for titles can be submitted online and will be reviewed and processed as paper supplies become available.

Requests for a title are being limited to individuals who need titles for a titled owner moving out of state or the vehicle ownership needs to be transferred, according to the release. If there’s a lien on the vehicle, then the lienholder will have to submit the request for a printed title.

Requests can be tracked using this link.