Nebraska woman’s South Dakota vacation ends with trip to jail

A family trip to Mount Rushmore ended with a mother of two in handcuffs.

A federal report says Alexandria Incontro took off her shoes, ignored several warning signs and started to climb the monument on Friday.

This is a picture from the report. If you look closely you can see the Omaha woman.

Federal officials say she was between George Washington and Thomas Jefferson’s heads – about 15 feet from the top.

During the whole ordeal, several family members were down below including her seven and three year old children.

Officials called in an ambulance, because she had some cuts and scrapes.

They also gave her a handful of tickets. These are all of the federal charges she faces.

Incontro was in court Monday afternoon.