Nebraska woman dies during Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a Nebraska woman has been identified as the second person killed in a deadly crash during the 2019 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

59-year-old Debra Milota was riding her motorcycle on U.S. Highway 14A Tuesday afternoon when she crossed into the path of another motorcycle. Milota was wearing a helmet. Milota died of life-threatening injuries on Friday.

The riders of the other motorcycle suffered minor injuries. The 57-year-old man and 53-year-old woman were both wearing helmets.

The Department of Public Safety says the number of fatal crashes has decreased from last year’s rally; however, DUI and drug arrests are up.