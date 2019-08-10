Nebraska woman dies during Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO crash generic

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a Nebraska woman has been identified as the second person killed in a deadly crash during the 2019 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.  

59-year-old Debra Milota was riding her motorcycle on U.S. Highway 14A Tuesday afternoon when she crossed into the path of another motorcycle. Milota was wearing a helmet. Milota died of life-threatening injuries on Friday. 

The riders of the other motorcycle suffered minor injuries. The 57-year-old man and 53-year-old woman were both wearing helmets. 

The Department of Public Safety says the number of fatal crashes has decreased from last year’s rally; however, DUI and drug arrests are up.

Courtesy of The Department of Public Safety

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss