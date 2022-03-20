KEARNEY, Neb. (KELO) — Sandhill cranes in Nebraska was featured on this week’s CBS Sunday Morning show.

KELOLAND’s chief photographer Kevin Kjergaard shot video of a flock of sandhill cranes near Kearney, Nebraska for the CBS Sunday Morning “Do Nothing for Two Minutes” segment.

This isn’t the first time Kjergaard’s work has been featured on the show. More recently his footage of the South Dakota snowfall, Badlands, the Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary, a tribute to wildlife and the Greater Prairie Chickens of South Dakota were all featured on the show.

You can see the full video of the cranes here.