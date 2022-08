SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nebraska resident Duane Hansen spent years growing an 846-pound pumpkin he named ‘Berta’ to set a record for riding 38 miles downriver.

Hansen paddled down the Missouri River in the giant, hollowed-out pumpkin, breaking the Guinness World Record on Saturday. Hansen, who also celebrated his 60th birthday on Saturday, started his journey in the pumpkin ‘Berta’ at 7.30 a.m. and arrived at 6.30 p.m. in Nebraska City.