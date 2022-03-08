PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Nebraska man has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash near Box Elder Friday night.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2006 Toyota Tacoma was heading east on Interstate 90 when the driver lost control and the car went into the median, rolled and stopped in the westbound lane.

A 2017 GMC Acadia, that was heading west, struck the Toyota. The driver of the Acadia, 69-year-old Dennis Jones, of Norfolk, was pronounced dead at a Rapid City hospital.

The passenger of the Acadia and the driver of the Toyota were not hurt.