Nebraska man fires shots at Iowa State Patrol trooper

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KELO) — A Nebraska man is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly firing shots at an Iowa State Patrol trooper in Sioux City.

It happened Thursday morning when a trooper pulled over a vehicle and found a 27-year-old passenger had a warrant for his arrest. The man resisted arrest and as they struggled, the trooper used a stun gun. The man ran away and during a chase he allegedly fired two shots at the trooper. The suspect was later arrested.

“This incident happened on a very busy stretch of road here and very common and very public area. Again a very dangerous situation where we have somebody shooting randomly,” Trooper John Farley said. 

It’s unknown if the man will face additional charges. The driver of the vehicle was not arrested.

