Nebraska man charged with attempted murder of Iowa officer

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) – A Jan. 21 hearing is scheduled for a Nebraska man accused of shooting at an Iowa State Patrol officer after a traffic stop.

Anthony Walls was a passenger in a car pulled over in Sioux City on Dec. 26. Authorities say Walls resisted when a trooper tried to arrest him and then pulled a gun and fired at the trooper before running into a park. He was caught 20 minutes later.

Woodbury County Jail records say Walls is awaiting transfer to Omaha, Nebraska. He’s charged in Omaha with assault on a pregnant woman. Nebraska court records don’t list an attorney for him. 

