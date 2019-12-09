Nebraska man charged after wrong-way Iowa interstate crash

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Authorities have arrested a Nebraska man who allegedly drove the wrong-way on Interstate 29 in Iowa and crashed into a sports utility vehicle.

Authorities say 32-year-old Nickolas Kevin Diediker, of Concord, is accused of driving southbound in the northbound lanes of I-29 around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities say Diediker collided with an SUV and continued driving in the wrong direction. The SUV driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A Sioux City police officer reportedly spotted the pickup running into a concrete barrier before turning back northbound with its headlights off.

