Nebraska man charged after wrong-way Iowa interstate crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
sioux-city-iowa_245294540621

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Authorities have arrested a Nebraska man who allegedly drove the wrong-way on Interstate 29 in Iowa and crashed into a sports utility vehicle.

Authorities say 32-year-old Nickolas Kevin Diediker, of Concord, is accused of driving southbound in the northbound lanes of I-29 around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities say Diediker collided with an SUV and continued driving in the wrong direction. The SUV driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A Sioux City police officer reportedly spotted the pickup running into a concrete barrier before turning back northbound with its headlights off.

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests