SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Omaha man faces charges, following a scary situation in a neighborhood on the east side of Sioux Falls.

A woman in an apartment, near 8th Street and Cleveland Avenue, saw a man with a flashlight outside her window early Saturday morning.

She called police and when officers arrived the man tried to run away.

“The suspect in this case actually broke into a neighboring apartment by going through a glass window and the officers then heard screaming because there was a family inside,” Lt. Andrew Siebenborn with Sioux Falls police said.

Police found the man in a back bedroom and made an arrest. 26-year-old Lew Lew is charged with burglary and fleeing police.