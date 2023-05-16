LINCOLN, N.E. (KELO) — Nebraska lawmakers are set to take up debate tonight on a plan that would tack on a 12-week abortion ban to a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors.

Technically, lawmakers are slated to take up the final round of debate on the trans health bill.

But because legislative rules don’t allow amendments to be attached to bills in the final round, lawmakers will debate whether to send the bill back for a second round of debate in order to add the abortion amendment.

Opponents of the move plan to filibuster for the entire two hours of debate allowed in the final reading of a bill.

If the plan fails, both the abortion and trans health measures will be shelved for the year.