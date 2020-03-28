Live Now
Nebraska health officials announce seven new cases of COVID-19, brings state total to 96

by: Reilly Mahon

Posted: / Updated:

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announces seven more positive cases of COVID-19, brings state total to 96 cases.

DHHS said out of the 2,006 tested in the state as of March 28, there are 1,904 negative tests.

Nebraska health officials also announced there are two deaths in the state on Friday.

On Friday, there were 16 people that tested positive for the virus.

Here’s the full list of all the counties in Nebraska that have at least one positive case of the coronavirus:

  • Douglas: 51
  • Sarpy: 11
  • Washington: 5
  • Buffalo: 4
  • Lancaster: 4
  • Lincoln: 3
  • Hall: 3
  • Knox: 2
  • Dodge: 2
  • Saunders: 2
  • Adams: 2
  • Cass: 2
  • Kearney: 1
  • Madison: 1
  • Nemaha: 1
  • Dawson: 1

