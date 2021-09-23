Nebraska couple identified in fatal crash north of Freeman

FREEMAN, S.D. (KELO) — A Norfolk, Nebraska couple has been identified in deadly crash north of Freeman more than a week and half ago.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a pickup pulling an empty horse trailer was heading north on Highway 81 when it tried passing a semi on Saturday, September 11. The pickup collided with a southbound Corvette that was driven by the Nebraska residents. The couple was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital.

Authorities say the driver, 75-year-old Albert Wingate, died on September 18, and the passenger, 74-year-old Marilyn Wingate, died on Monday, September 20.

The 28-year-old driver of the pickup suffered serious, non life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the Freeman hospital. Officials say charges are pending against him.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.