SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have an update on a recent pet food drive.

Lewis Drug helped us donate another 3,500 pounds of pet food to the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

This is on top of the 4,400 pounds of food we collected during last week’s donation drive at KELOLAND Media Group.

The total adds up to nearly 8,000 pounds of food for animals waiting to find their forever homes.

Thank you to everyone who dropped off pet food and money to help animals across the region.