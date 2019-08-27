Nearly 7 pounds of marijuana seized in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Aberdeen have taken an estimated $10,000 worth of marijuana off the streets.

The Drug Task Force started an investigation last week and after a search warrant was issued, nearly seven pounds of what is described as “high-grade” marijuana was found.

Investigators also found over $20,000 in cash that was directly linked to the distribution of the drugs. Eric Lee Stewart Jr., 22, of Aberdeen, was arrested.

He is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, ingesting marijuana and a probation violation.