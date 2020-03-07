Nearly 6 months after tornadoes, Avera Heart Hospital shows off repairs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While people in Tennessee are only a few days into tornado recovery, Sioux Falls is about to hit the six-month mark since three twisters hit the area. The storms damaged areas of the city, but thankfully no one reported any deaths or major injuries. One of the most damaged buildings was the Avera Heart Hospital.

On Tuesday, it’ll be six months since the Sioux Falls tornadoes.

“I just remember the craziness of it,” Matt Hargens, registered nurse, said.

Hargens was at the Avera Heart Hospital during the storms in September.

“I was in surgery with the patient who was having the heart attack at the time,” Hargens said.

That man lived. The team put him back together, while the storms were tearing everything apart.

“Windows were just smashed in and the whole front entrance was smashed in. Debris all over the hallways,” Hargens said.

Damage included 350 shattered windows, roof and building damages. There was a lot of plywood covering everything.

“Basically the south side of the entire stretch of the building was destroyed,” Mick Gibbs, president and CEO, said.

Fast forward to now, and the hospital is getting back to normal.

“We’re nearly 100-percent complete and back to full operations,” Gibbs said.

Gibbs says final costs are still coming in, but the price tag for this building alone is more than $3.5 million. Gibbs credits the staff for persevering through a long six months of repairs.

“While we were knocked down, we weren’t knocked out,” Gibbs said.

Tornadoes can weaken and destroy buildings, but the real heart of this place– the people here — has remained stronger than ever.

“We never really skipped a beat. Just kept working through the damage,” Hargens said.