Nearly 500K bet on NFL as Deadwood sports betting handle totals $815K for October

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly half a million dollars was bet on NFL games during the first full month of sports wagering in Deadwood casinos. 

The October 2021 gaming statistics report showed five casinos offering sports wagering for a total handle of $815,036 with an average payout of 87.97% and a casino revenue of $98,000.  In September, the first month of sports betting in Deadwood casinos, $443,365 was bet in person at four casinos.

“Sports wagering handle surpassed craps handle and came close to matching the combined handle of craps and roulette in October,” Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association, said in a news release. 

Rodman noted 87% of money bet on sports was on NFL (455K) and college football (259K). Major League Baseball was third with more than $65,000 bet following by the NBA (11K), soccer (7K) and NHL (7K). 

October’s numbers put 2021 total casino revenues up 37.85% over 2020 and up 30.29% over 2019. 

Iowa, which legalized sports betting statewide, in 2019 reported a record $280 million of handle in October.

