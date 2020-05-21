Nearly 4,000 more unemployment claims processed by S.D. Department of Labor and Regulation last week

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — For the week May 10 through May 16, the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation reported 3,806 initial, or new, unemployment claims were processed. 

Last week’s numbers are down 1,463 from the week before when 5,269 claims were processed. 

Since the pandemic began in March, South Dakota has processed more than 40,000 initial claims. The DOL said the latest number of continued claims was 23,388 for the week ending May 2. 

A total of $4.7 million was paid out in state benefits with $13.7 million pead out in the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation. 

Unemployment payments add up for South Dakota; state monitoring trust fund that pays for claims

