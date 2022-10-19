CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — Election Day is in less than three weeks.

South Dakotans are already casting their ballots through absentee voting.

Valerie Laferty is voted absentee for the first time on Wednesday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Casting a ballot early is a convenient option for the Lincoln County voter because she works 12-hours shifts for her job.

“I’m able to just get in and get out. It’s actually probably easier than voting day,” Voter Valerie Laferty said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Lincoln County had received nearly 2,700 early votes.

More than 1,000 mailed ballots still needed to be returned.

Lincoln County auditor Sheri Lund says the numbers are on track with past similar elections.

As election day gets closer, the auditor’s office will get busier.

“The phones are ringing more, the people are coming in, asking the last-minute questions,” Lincoln County auditor Sheri Lund said.

Meanwhile, people like Laferty can cross voting off their list.

“I think it’s our voices being heard. With politics it’s just very…it’s important to get out there and do it. Otherwise, how are you going to be heard? And we the people should be heard,” Lafterty said.

Lund suggests South Dakota voters check out the voter information portal on the Secretary of State’s website.

Once you’re there you can see find your polling place, see a sample ballot, and more.

