SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s still early July but The Levitt at the Falls has already hit the halfway point to its first season.

Since it opened on June 14, 14 free concerts have drawn 18,789 visitors for an average of 1,445 people per show. There have been 102 musicians on the stage, 285 chairs rented and $.75 per person donated.

There are 16 shows remaining for the 2019 season with Spooncat! playing Wednesday at 7 p.m.