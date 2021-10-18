Nearly 2,000 pheasant hunters flew into FSD for opening weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The opening weekend of the South Dakota pheasant hunting season has come to a close.

Executive Director Dan Letellier says about 1,800 pheasant hunters flew into the Sioux Falls Regional Airport both Thursday and Friday.

Sid Farmer made the trip from South Carolina and hunted at Sargent Ranch Lodge northwest of Pierre.

“Got a lot of birds, hit our limit every day, had a blast. Sargent Ranch is kind of an all-inclusive thing, so we fly in to Sioux Falls and drove up, some of the guys flew into Pierre and they just picked them up. It was a great time,” Sid Farmer said.

This was Farmer’s seventh year hunting in South Dakota. His group has already booked its stay for next October.