Nearly 200 stolen vehicle reports in Sioux Falls the past two months

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the snow and colder temperatures this week across KELOLAND, you may be warming up your car before you leave for work.

Sioux Falls police are reminding people to keep the doors locked, especially when your car is running. Officers say already this month, they’ve received nearly 90 reports of stolen vehicles.

“I know we want to warm up our vehicles, but if we don’t have a key fob where we can lock our vehicles after starting them or have a second key so you can at least lock your doors if you feel the need to warm up your vehicles,” Sioux Falls Police Sgt. Sean Kooistra said.

In September, Sioux Falls police received 85 reports of stolen vehicles. They hope by getting this message out to the public now, they can bring down the number of stolen cars as temperatures drop.