Nearly 20 pounds of marijuana seized, Sioux Falls man arrested

MELLETTE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man has been arrested and charged with felony drug possession near White River early Sunday morning.

According to the Mellette County Sheriff’s Office, Rosebud Police were in pursuit of a black GMC Denali on U.S. Highway 83 around 3 a.m. Mellette County Deputies set up spikes south of White River, and the vehicle was stopped near the football field.

Authorities say $1,200 in cash and about 20 pounds of marijuana were found in the vehicle. A 41-year-old Sioux Falls man was arrested and charged with felony drug possession.