Nearly 2-foot-long radish harvested in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — George Bregier, a Sioux Falls man with a plot in a community garden, has just harvested a truly remarkable vegetable.

The item in question: A 23-inch long radish.

The gargantuan veggie has been growing since May, and was dug out of the ground at around 11:30 Thursday morning.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Bregier told KELOLAND News.

The radish weighed in at 4.6 pounds according to Bregier’s bathroom scale.

He says that he now plans to get the official weight measured by the SDSU Extension Office. He says that after that, he’s not sure what to do with it, but would like to cut it open to see what it looks like inside.