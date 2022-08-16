ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Twenty-three animals are on their way to new homes after they were taken from a Roberts County home last week.

The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office says a search warrant was issued after the residence was suspected of subjecting animals to cruel conditions.

Officials say eight dogs, seven cats, three kittens, three sugar gliders and two rabbits were taken during the search.

Several of the dogs on the property were believed to be 20-30 pounds underweight, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say all of the animals are being treated for their injuries.