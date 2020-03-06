Nearly 1,000 burglary, car break-in, stolen car and larceny reports in 2020

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you need a reason to close your garage door and lock up your car, a map of reported break-ins could provide motivation.

Click the map to review the data

So far this year, the Sioux Falls Police Department has responded to 967 reports that cover just about every neighborhood in the city. Police say the solution to car break-ins is usually pretty simple. You just need to lock your car doors.

“It happens all throughout the year. Even in the winter time when it’s cold, there’s still thefts from unlocked cars. It’s probably more common when it’s nice out,” Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

We take a closer look at the crimes and have tips from police about how to keep your property safe.