Nearly 10 pounds of marijuana seized following gunshot investigation at Sioux Falls apartment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — What started as a report of a gunshot led police to a significant amount of marijuana in a southwest Sioux Falls apartment.

At police briefing on Tuesday, Sgt. Robert Forster said someone reported a bullet had come through their ceiling on Monday night.

When officers went to talk to the people in the apartment above them, police say a woman came to the door and a man tried to get away. Police arrested the man, and as they checked to make sure no one in the apartment was hurt, they smelled marijuana.

Sgt. Forster said police were able to get a search warrant and found nearly 10 pounds of weed.

Police say 48-year-old Adanech Melka was arrested on drug charges, and 21-year-old Misikir Ashame faces drug and weapons charges.